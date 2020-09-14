Chandigarh, Sep 14: The Haryana government on Monday announced the imposition of ban on gathering during "Amavasya" on September 17 at pilgrimage sites -- Kurukshetra and Pehowa -- due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The devotees usually congregate at Kurukshetra and Pehowa for "pindaan" of their forefathers on "Pitrapaksha".

To prevent the spread of the corona, the Kurukshetra administration imposed a complete ban on the gathering of devotees at both the pilgrimage sites on September 17, an official statement said.

