New Delhi, April 10: The Aam Aadmi Party on Wednesday announced it will observe 'Samvidhan Bachao, Tanashahi Hatao Divas' on the birth anniversary of B R Ambedkar on April 14 on the advice of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

In another message from the jail, Kejriwal has asked AAP MLAs and volunteers to work to ensure that the people of Delhi face no problems, party leader Gopal Rai told reporters. "Arvind Kejriwal has sent two messages from the jail for us. First, he has said even in the current difficult situation, the party has to continue serving the people of Delhi. He said all AAP leaders and workers should connect with people and try to solve their problems as much as possible," Rai said. Raaj Kumar Anand Quits AAP: Former Delhi Minister Shares Reasons Behind Quitting Party, Says ‘Insult to Baba Saheb Ambedkar’s Legacy, Injustice to Dalits’ (Watch Videos).

"Secondly, he has said in the jail, we are ready to bear all atrocities by this dictatorial government. But right now, it is all the more important to save the constitution and democracy of the country, which are currently in danger. So he has given the message that on April 14 on the birth anniversary of B R Ambedkar, the entire party should observe 'Samvidhan Bachao, Tanashahi Hatai Divas' across the country," Rai said.

Rai said that on April 14, all AAP workers across the country will gather in front of posters or photographs of Ambedkar, the architect of the Constitution, and take a pledge to save the constitution. The chief minister's wife Sunita Kejriwal, also a senior AAP leader, met him in Tihar jail on Tuesday and relayed his message at a party meeting that was attended by Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh, Sandeep Pathak, and Saurabh Bharadwaj. Lok Sabha Election 2024: AAP Leaders To Meet at Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal’s Residence To Discuss General Poll Strategy, Sunita Kejriwal To Attend.

Asked if Sunita Kejriwal has officially been entrusted with any of the party's responsibilities, Rai said, "Because party leaders were unable to directly communicate with the party's national convener after his arrest, yesterday, Sunita Kejriwal went to meet him in jail. Right now, she is carrying the responsibility of being a messenger between him and us. She conveys his messages to us, based on which we carry out further work."

On a question if Sunita Kejriwal will be a star campaigner for the party in the Lok Sabha polls, Rai said a detailed plan for the campaigns will be chalked out by next week and her role will be decided accordingly. "A list of the star campaigners for the elections will be released by the next week," he added. Earlier in the day, senior AAP leader Sanjay Singh claimed that an inquiry has been launched against Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for sending messages to his MLAs through his lawyers from Tihar jail.

AAP To Observe ‘Samvidhan Bachao, Tanashahi Hatao Divas':

He also alleged that the AAP national convener was "threatened" that his meetings with his lawyers and family members would be stopped, at a press conference without naming anyone. Speaking about AAP's preparation for the Lok Sabha polls, Rai said the party has already started campaigning in different states and it will come up with a detailed plan for the campaigning by next week.

"Our campaigns for Lok Sabha are already going on in several states. In Punjab, Arvind Kejriwal and Bhagwant Mann had already launched the campaign. In Delhi, we have started 'jail ka jawab vote se' campaign," he said.

He added that AAP's campaigning is underway in Assam as well and senior party leader Bhagwant Mann recently hold a roadshow in Haryana's Kurukshetra. In Gujarat, nominations are underway and people are reaching the party's rallies there in heavy numbers.