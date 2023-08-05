Guwahati (Assam) [India], August 5 (ANI): In a landmark move to facelift the railway infrastructure, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will virtually lay the foundation stones for re-development of 56 stations over Northeast Frontier Railway (NF Railway) under Amrit Bharat Station Scheme on August 6.

Assam Governor Gulab Chand Kataria and Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma will grace the occasion by their presence at Narangi station, according to a statement.

Also Read | Earthquake in Afghanistan: Quake of Magnitude 5.8 on Richter Scale Hits Hindu Kush Region; Tremors Felt in Delhi, Noida and Gurugram.

The Governor of Nagaland and Chief Minister of Tripura will be present at Dimapur and Udaipur stations respectively, it said.

MP’s, local MLA’s and eminent personalities of the society will also be present at various stations with other state dignitaries during the foundation laying ceremony.

Also Read | Himachal Pradesh Horror: 15-Year-Old Boy Stripped Naked, Thrashed and Paraded in Market on Suspicion of Stealing From Shop in Shimla; Five Accused Arrested.

Out of 56 stations of NF Railway, 32 stations are in Assam.

Among the other stations, 3 stations are in Tripura, 16 stations are in West Bengal, 3 stations are in Bihar and one station each in Nagaland and Meghalaya.

Rs 1960 crore will be utilized for re-development of these 56 stations.

Some of the major stations include Narangi, Jagiroad, Dibrugarh, Sibsagar Town in Assam, Udaipur, Dharmanagar, Kumarghat in Tripura, New Alipurduar, Jalpaiguri Road, Hasimara in West Bengal, Kishanganj, Thakurganj, Barsoi Jn. in Bihar, Dimapur in Nagaland and Mendipathar in Meghalaya.

The Amrit Bharat Station Scheme has been launched recently for the development of Railway stations on Indian Railways. This scheme envisages the development of stations on a continuous basis with a long-term approach.

The development under the scheme will highlight a commitment to modernize the rail infrastructure in the Northeast with better and upgraded amenities for rail users. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)