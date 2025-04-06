Anant Ambani, Director of Reliance Industries Limited, marked his 30th birthday with spiritual devotion, completing a "padyatra" from Jamnagar to the revered Dwarkadhish Temple in Gujarat on the occasion of Ram Navami. The 10-day pilgrimage culminated in Devbhumi Dwarka, drawing blessings and admiration from family and devotees. Nita Ambani expressed pride, saying, “As a mother, it’s a very proud feeling to see my youngest son Anant complete this padyatra… I only pray to Dwarkadhish to give strength to Anant.” Radhika Merchant echoed the sentiment, calling it a special way to mark his milestone, adding, “We feel proud that we are celebrating his birthday here today.” Anant Ambani Padyatra: Reliance Industries Director Completes Padyatra From Jamnagar to Dwarkadhish Temple As Mother Nita Ambani and Wife Radhika Merchant Join Him (Watch Video).

Nita Ambani Hails Son’s Padyatra to Dwarkadhish Temple

“Proud to Celebrate Here,” Says Radhika on Anant’s Birthday

