Amaravati, April 20: Besides cancelling classes for all students from classes I to IX, Andhra Pradesh government has also promoted all the students falling in this bracket.

"All students of classes I to IX in all schools under all managements shall be treated as pass and promoted to their next class, duly cancelling summative assessment - II examinations for the academic year 2020-21," ordered principal secretary B. Rajsekhar on Monday.

In the light of this development, summer vacation has been declared from Tuesday for these students.

However, classes and examinations shall proceed as usual for 10th standard students as per the schedule already given, following all coronavirus protocols.

"All teachers dealing with Class 10 shall attend the schools on all working days as per the schedule given by the headmaster concerned," said Rajsekhar.

Meanwhile, the state government will distribute dry rations to eligible students of classes I to IX and serve mid-day meals to Class 10 students at the school to meet the nutritional requirements of children, aimed at safeguarding their immunity amid Covid.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 20, 2021 12:12 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).