Andhra Pradesh, December 11: Blinded by her desire for a male child, a woman in Andhra Pradesh's Guntur district allegedly murdered her three newborn daughters in a span of four years. The incident came to light after she killed her third daughter who was born on December 2.

According to a report in The Times Of India, the woman in question has been identified as Bonta Lakshmi. As per case details, a health worker, identified as M Swapna, and other healthcare professionals came to Lakshmi’s house on Tuesday after information was received that her newborn daughter was frothing. The baby girl was referred to Guntur Government General Hospital for medical care.

Swapna got tragic news when she came to Lakshmi's house the next day. Lakshmi informed the health worker that her daughter died, following which she was buried. The health worker grew suspicious of Lakshmi’s behaviour. Consequently, she conducted inquiries into the death of the infant. Lakshmi then confessed to having strangulated the child to death.

The health worker, after learning of the crime, filed a complaint, following which Lakshmi was arrested by the police on Thursday. It was after this time that a shocking case of serial female infanticide emerged. Lakshmi casually disclosed that she had killed her other newborn daughters as well.

Police Said, “Based on her confession, this isn’t the first time she killed her daughter, she had earlier killed both her newborn baby girls as she is very particular about having a son.”

The woman has been booked under Sections 302 (murder) and 201 (causing disappearance of evidence) of the Indian Penal Code.

