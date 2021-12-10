Kerala, December 10: A woman suffering from skin diseases died as her husband did not give her proper medical care and made her undergo “superstitious treatment”. Following a complaint by her relatives, the Valayam Police filed a case of unnatural death and sent her body for post-mortem examination. Madhya Pradesh Shocker: Man Dies After Drowning in River in Guna, Locals Hang Body Upside Down From Tree To Bring Him Back to Life

According to a report in The Indian Express, the deceased woman(43) was identified as Noorjahan, a native of Kuningad. Her relatives stated that for around a year, she had been suffering from skin ailments. Her husband, instead of providing her proper medical care, tried to cure her with superstitious treatments.

The relatives further stated that Noorjahan was taken to a medical facility around six months ago. Subsequently, her skin issues subsided but later she wasn’t administered follow up medical treatment. On Monday, she was allegedly taken to a religious group-run facility in Aluva. The next day (Tuesday), she succumbed.

After Noorjahan’s death, her relatives lodged a complaint, following which the Valayam cops stopped the ambulance ferrying her body. Her body was then sent to the mortuary of a state-run hospital for post-mortem examination.

In a similar incident, a 55-year-old woman in Perumbakam area of Tamil Nadu's Chennai allegedly buried her 59-year-old husband alive in order to help him attain immortality. The crime came to light after the victim's daughter, an IT professional returned home and found her father missing. The woman was arrested while her husband's body was exhumed for post-mortem. Chennai Shocker: Woman Buries ‘Soothsayer’ Husband Alive in Perumbakam To Attain Immortality for Him

