Kakinada, March 15: A 37-year-old ONGC employee has allegedly killed his two minor sons for "poor academic performance" and died by suicide in this district, a police official said on Saturday. The boys were allegedly drowned by their father V Chandra Kishore in a bucket of water around 10 am on Friday as he was disappointed with their academic performance, police said. Vizianagaram: Frustrated Over Lack of Academic Improvement of Students’, School Headmaster Performs Sit-Ups To Teach Discipline to Them in Andhra Pradesh; Video Goes Viral.

"Kishore killed his sons due to their poor academic performance, fearing they would struggle and suffer in a competitive world if they did not excel in their studies. Unable to bear this thought, he took the extreme step," the official told PTI. Vizianagaram Shocker: Female Sub-Inspector Attacked by Intoxicated Youths in Andhra Pradesh; 9 Arrested After Video Shows Accused Verbally Abusing and Pulling Her Hair.

A suicide note was recovered and its contents are being examined, said the official, adding that forensic teams have been deployed while an investigation is underway to determine the exact circumstances which led to this tragedy. In a complaint, Kishore's wife Rani stated that her husband was found hanging in the bedroom while their children were lifeless in a bucket. Police registered a case and an investigation is on.

Suicide Prevention and Mental Health Helpline Numbers:

Tele Manas (Ministry of Health) – 14416 or 1800 891 4416; NIMHANS – + 91 80 26995000 /5100 /5200 /5300 /5400; Peak Mind – 080-456 87786; Vandrevala Foundation – 9999 666 555; Arpita Suicide Prevention Helpline – 080-23655557; iCALL – 022-25521111 and 9152987821; COOJ Mental Health Foundation (COOJ) – 0832-2252525.