In a shocking incident in Andhra Pradesh’s Vizianagaram, on-duty Sub-Inspector B Devi was attacked by intoxicated youths during a local fair on Tuesday. The accused, reportedly under the influence of marijuana, assaulted the officer, pulling her hair and verbally abusing her. The attack occurred after Devi intervened to control a group of miscreants misbehaving with female dancers during a ‘Dance Baby Dance’ event. A video of the incident has gone viral, showing the officer being manhandled. Following the attack, Devi was rushed to a nearby hospital with minor injuries. Police launched a manhunt and arrested nine suspects who were reportedly hiding in the house of a YSRCP youth leader. One accused remains absconding. Mumbai Shocker: Youth Brutally Attacked With Sharp Weapons, Killed Over Old Enmity by ‘Intoxicated’ Gang in Chembur; Case Registered (Disturbing Video).

Female Sub-Inspector Attacked by Intoxicated Youths in Andhra Pradesh (Disturbing Visuals)

In a shocking incident, a female Sub-Inspector (SI) was attacked by a group of youth allegedly under intoxication at a village fair in Vizianagaram. The youths, verbally abused and physically assaulted the officer, pulling her hair. #AndhraPradesh pic.twitter.com/jb2Fqmnjt7 — Apoorva Jayachandran (@Jay_Apoorva18) March 13, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)