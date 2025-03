Madakasira, March 30: A family of four was found dead in their residence in Sri Sathya Sai district on Sunday, said a police official. Police suspect financial distress and internal family issues as the cause of the suspected family suicide. The deceased have been identified as Krishna Chari, a gold shop owner in the Gandhi Bazaar area of Madakasira, his wife Sarala, and their two sons. "The family consumed cyanide, which they had access to as goldsmiths," the official told PTI.

Chari, the eldest of three brothers, was in debt and allegedly envious of his siblings' financial success. Chari's father was the first to discover the bodies, said the official. During the search, police recovered a cyanide bottle, pointing to poisoning as the cause of death. They also said that the family should have consumed poison on Saturday night. Andhra Pradesh Shocker: Fearing Struggle and Suffer in Competitive World, ONGC Employee Kills 2 Minor Sons for ‘Poor Academic Performance’, Dies by Suicide.

Police registered a case and are examining Chari's broken mobile phone to retrieve data for further insights. A detailed probe is underway to verify if financial distress was the only reason and to find out additional reasons if any that contributed to the tragedy.

Suicide Prevention and Mental Health Helpline Numbers:

Tele Manas (Ministry of Health) – 14416 or 1800 891 4416; NIMHANS – + 91 80 26995000 /5100 /5200 /5300 /5400; Peak Mind – 080-456 87786; Vandrevala Foundation – 9999 666 555; Arpita Suicide Prevention Helpline – 080-23655557; iCALL – 022-25521111 and 9152987821; COOJ Mental Health Foundation (COOJ) – 0832-2252525.