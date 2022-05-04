Vizianagaram, May 4: The 26-year-old woman, a mother of two, belonged to Parvathipuram Manyam district. She had come to Vizianagaram town in search of livelihood.

According to a report in TOI, police said the woman had separated from her husband and had been staying along with her two children in a rented house in Vizianagaram for the past few months. She was working at a tea stall in the town. Madhya Pradesh Shocker: 21-Year-Old Girl Held Captive, Assaulted, Forced to Drink Liquor & Raped in Bhopal

On Monday night, a male friend of the woman offered her a lift on his bike. After reaching home, when they entered the house, three youngsters, all below 20 years age, knocked on the door. When she opened the door, one of them entered the house and asked the woman’s male friend to leave the place. Later, he raped the woman and fled from the spot. The woman, along with a few of her friends, approached police on Tuesday morning. Uttar Pradesh: 28 Years After Crime, DNA Test Nails Rape Accused in Shahjahanpur

Vizianagaram superintendent of police Deepika Patil said that they have identified the accused person and taken him into custody. “Though only one of the three youngsters is involved in the rape, we will register cases against the remaining two for abetting the crime,” the SP said.

The woman has been shifted to the government hospital for medical tests. A case has been registered and investigation is on.

