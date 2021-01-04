Thiruvananthapuram, January 3: Malayalam Poet and lyricist Anil Panachooran died on Sunday due to cardiac arrest. Anil Panachooran was undergoing treatment at KIMS Hospital in Thiruvananthapuram. He breathed his last at 8:10 pm. The Malayalam poet was 55 years old. He was undergoing treatment for COVID-19. Ajit Das, Versatile Odia Film Actor Dies at 71, Had Tested Positive For COVID-19.

According to reports, Panachooran was earlier admitted to Mavelikkara VSM Hospital and Karunagapally Valyath Hospital. He was shifted to Kims on Sunday morning at around 7 am. The Malayalam poet was having difficulty in breathing when he was admitted to Kims. Divya Bhatnagar, Gulabo From Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Actor, Dies After Battling COVID-19.

Panachooran was born on November 20, 1965, in Kerala's Kayamkulam. He was a lawyer by profession. He made his debut in 2007 through the film Arabikkatha. His lyrics for the song "Choraveena Mannil" of the movie was a huge hit. Panachooran acted in four Malayalam movies, including Arabikkatha.

