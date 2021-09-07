Ernakulam, September 7: A woman was booked after she allegedly set a dog and seven puppies on fire. The incident of animal cruelty took place on September 4 in Manjali town in Ernakulam district of Kerala. Fortunately, the mother dog and five puppies survived with minor burn injuries. The accused, identified as Marry, was booked after a video of her setting the dog and puppies on fire went viral on social media in Manjali. Karnataka Shocker: Miscreant Kills Stray Dog With Air Gun in Mangaluru.

Marry lives in ward number three under Karumalloor panchayat in Manjali, according to a report by Times of India. On September 4, she set the dogs ablaze at her house. A video of the incident showed her setting the puppies on fire using a flambeau, in the porch, the report added. After the video surfaced, animal rights activists conducted a search at her house on Tuesday and rescued the mother dog and five puppies. Puppies Burnt Alive in Hyderabad; Four Dies, One Battles for Life.

One of the rescued puppies and the mother dog had sustained burn injuries, said the activists. The mother dog is now under the care of Daya Animal Welfare organization in Muvattupuzha. After rescuing the dogs, the activists also lodged a complaint against Marry at Alangad police station. Asked about the incident, Marry told the police that there were seven puppies.

A search for the missing two puppies was underway. The police registered a case against Marry under Section 429 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and 11 (1) of Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act 1960. If found guilty under Section 429 of the IPC, she faces five-year jail term and fine for killing, poisoning or rendering useless any animal of value of Rs 50 or above.

