Lucknow: December 13: The efforts of Yogi government have given a distinct identity to the art and culture of Varanasi globally.

The holy city of religious traditions, art and culture have left an indelible mark in the hearts of foreign tourists also.

While various awareness programmes are being held for self-reliance, security and dignity of women under the ongoing Mission Shakti, a daughter of Varanasi, Anjani Mishra is also winning accolades globally for her distinct art and her contribution towards the society. Yogi Adityanath Govt Working on Permanent Solution to Flood Problem in UP.

The United Kingdom has honoured Anjani for her 'doodle art' that she contributed in the United Against Corona Exhibition that was organised online by the International Art and Imagination Forum. Mission Shakti: Yogi Adityanath Inaugurates 1,535 Women Help Desks in UP Police Stations.

About 30,000 artists from 50 countries showcased their talent in the exhibition and Anjani was the lone participant from Uttar Pradesh. Through her creative approach, Anjani not only managed to win the award but won the hearts of people.

Anjani drew everyone’s attention by giving a message of prevention form corona infection by showing a glimpse of the guidelines issued by the UP Government through her painting she highlighted in the doodle. Her painting also attracted the attention of the foreign jury members.

“I was very excited as for the first time I was getting an opportunity to participate in an international competition. I got an opportunity to showcase the art of UP through my painting and besides winning the award, I also won the hearts of art lovers”, says Anjani.

UP is a land of skilled artists and various art forms and through his efforts, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has ensured that artists from all the districts of the state get global recognition. The government has been encouraging art and culture for the past three and a half years and this has come as a moral booster for artists, she added.

“For the past four years, I have been educating poor children free of cost and am also training about 50 children in the field of art and craft. I also want to open a training centre in future so that I can give my contribution in making women and girls self reliant”, Anjani said.

