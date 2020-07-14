Mumbai, July 14: The annual rate of inflation of India, based on the monthly Wholesale Price Index (WPI), stood at -1.81 per cent (provisional) for the month of June 2020. It was 2.02 per cent in June 2019, said Union government of India. In May 2020, the annual rate of inflation -- based on monthly WPI -- stood at -3.21 per cent, compared to 2.79 per cent in May 2019.

Earlier on Monday, the Union government stated that India's annual retail inflation rose to 6.09 per cent in June 2020, as compared to 5.84 per cent in March 2020. The government said that the inflation rate increased due to a rise in prices of some food items. However, the Reserve bank of India had set the upper margin for retail inflation at six per cent. It is to be known that retail inflation is calculated on the basis of the Consumer Price Index (CPI).

