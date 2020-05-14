Army Chief General MM Naravane Says 'Indian Border Troops Have Been Upholding Peace & Tranquillity Along Border Areas'

MM Naravane (Photo Credits: ANI)

New Delhi, May 14: Army Chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane said that Indian troops have been upholding peace and tranquillity along the border areas. According to an ANI update, he said, "I can say with confidence that development of infrastructure capabilities along our Northern borders is on track. Our force posture won't suffer due to COVID pandemic."

He further informed about two incidents at Eastern Ladakh and North Sikkim where aggressive behaviour by both sides resulted in minor injuries to troops. After which, both sides disengaged after dialogue and interaction at the local level. Pakistan Following Myopic Agenda of Pushing Terrorists into Jammu and Kashmir, Says Army Chief Gen MM Naravane.

Indian Border Troops Upholding Peace & Tranquility Along Border Areas, Says Manoj Mukund Naravane:

Naravane mentioned about how the Border Roads Organisation continues to work tirelessly even during the coronavirus pandemic to connect far-flung areas. "So that our civil brethren living in those locations are connected and facilitate faster development to the region," he said.

Talking about temporary and short duration faceoffs between the border guarding troops, he admitted that they do occur along the LAC due to the differing perceptions of the alignment of boundaries which are not resolved.