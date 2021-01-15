New Delhi, January 15: India celebrated the 73rd army Day on Friday. The Army Day 2021 parade was held at Cariappa Ground in Delhi Cantonment. Chief of Army Staff General Manoj Mukund Naravane was the reviewing officer of the Parade. General Naravane presented gallantry awards to soldiers who displayed bravery against all the odds. Army Day 2021 Date, History & Significance: Ahead of 73rd Indian Army Day, Know All About the Day Celebrated in Recognition of Field Marshal KM Cariappa.

A total of 15 Sena Medals (including five posthumously) were awarded for individual acts of Gallantry and 23 COAS Unit Citations for commendable performance of their respective units. The Army Day parade was commanded by Maj Gen Alok Kaker, Chief of Staff, Delhi Area. The leading contingent of the Parade was formed of the recipients of the Param Vir Chakra and Ashok Chakra awardees. Army Day 2021 Wishes and HD Images: IAF Pics, WhatsApp Stickers, Facebook Messages and GIFs to Celebrate the Day Dedicated to The Indian Armed Forces.

Here Are Names of Soldiers Who Were Awarded Sena Medal Posthumously:

Sepoy Rambir – 34th Battalion of Jat Regiment

Naik Sandeep of 10 Para Special Forces

Naib Subedar Tsewang Gialshan – 5th Battalion of Ladakh Scouts

Major Ketan Sharma

Other Awardees of Sena Medal:

Lt Col Archit Goswami

Major G Vala G Niranjan

Major Sachin Andotra

Major Aman Singh

Major Krunal Thackeray

Major Abhishek Katoch

Subedar K Landiliyana

Havildar Pawar Vikas Vasanth

Army contingents, which included T-90 tank BHISHMA, infantry combat vehicle BMP II, BRAHMOS missile system, PINAKA Multiple Launch Rocket System, upgraded SCHILKA Gun System, Bridge Layer Tank, participated in the Parade. International sports awardees and seven marching contingents including mounted horse cavalry also took part in the Parade.

The Indian Army also carried out a live demonstration of Drone Swarming capability using 75 indigenously designed and developed drones which executed an array of Artificial Intelligence (AI) enabled simulated offensive missions and close support tasks.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 15, 2021 03:06 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).