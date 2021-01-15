Indian Army Day 2021 Greetings: India celebrates the auspicious event of Army Day every year to commemorate Indian Armed forces' services in safeguarding the sovereignty of our motherland. Every year, Indian Army Day is celebrated on January 15 amidst grandeur festivities and fervour. It is India's 73rd Army Day this year. Usually, January 26th and August 15th are the dates that bring out the best patriotism spirit in all of us. However, Indian Army Day is celebrated with the same festive spirit. If you want to send across memorable and motivating Indian Army Day 2021 greetings to their friends, family, and relatives, then you have reached the right destination. In this article, we bring you powerful Army Day 2021 quotes, HD images, WhatsApp stickers, Army Day messages, Facebook photos and Telegram greetings to salute the brave Indian Armed Forces.

People looking to pay rich tributes to our soldiers can share these newest Indian Army Day 2021 greetings on popular social messaging apps like WhatsApp, Telegram, Signal, Hike, Instagram, and Snapchat. It would be amazing to celebrate the spirit of nationalism on Indian Army Day, today.

People fond of Facebook, Pinterest, LinkedIn, and Twitter, can share their Indian Army Day 2021 HD greetings on these popular social media platforms. If you are looking for famous Indian Army Day videos, you can download these greetings and convert them using any converter app. With this, you can share your love for Indian Army on Instagram Reels, Roposo, Chingari, Moj, and other video-sharing platforms too.

A lot of you who like to send text messages, can share these Indian Army Day 2021 greetings as SMSes and picture messages. You can also find the latest collection of Indian Army Day stickers on WhatsApp Stickers and Hike Stickers.

If you are looking for the top-trending Indian Army Day 2021 messages and greetings, then you can find them all here. We present you with the most motivating and inspiring Indian Army Day 2021 greetings, which you will love to share on this auspicious day.

Army Day 2021 Quotes (Photo Credits: File Image)

“Either I Will Come Back After Hoisting the Tricolour (Indian Flag), or I Will Come Back Wrapped in It, but I Will Be Back for Sure” – Captain Vikram Batra

Indian Army Day 2021 Quotes (Photo Credits: File Image)

“Only Best of the Friends and Worst of the Enemies Visit Us” – Indian Army

Army Day 2021 HD Images (Photo Credits: File Image)

“There Will Be No Withdrawal Without Written Orders and These Orders Shall Never Be Issued”- Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw

Army Day 2021 Quotes and Images (Photo Credits: File Image)

“We Fight To Win and Win With a Knock Out, Because There Are No Runners Up in War” -General JJ Singh

Army Day 2021 Quotes (Photo Credits: File Image)

“If Death Strikes, Before I Prove My Blood, I Swear I’ll Kill Death” – Capt. Manoj Kumar Pandey

Army Day 2021 Images (Photo Credits: File Image)

“If a Man Says He Is Not Afraid of Dying, He Is Either Lying or a Gurkha” – Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw

Army Day 2021 Sayings (Photo Credits: File Image)

“The Enemy Are Only 50 Yards From Us. We Are Heavily Outnumbered. We Are Under Devastating Fire. I Shall Not Withdraw an Inch but Will Fight to Our Last Man and Our Last Round” – Major Somnath Sharma.

Indian Army Day 2021 Quotes (Photo Credits: File Image)

“Quartered in Snow, Silent To Remain. When the Bugle Calls, They Shall Rise and March Again” – The Scroll of Honour at the Siachen Base Camp.

How to Download WhatsApp Stickers?

You can download the latest collection of WhatsApp stickers and make festivals more joyous. Android phone users can visit the Play Store app or click HERE to get the WhatsApp stickers.

Indian Army Day is celebrated to commemorate the historic moment after India's independence in 1947. The national event is observed as it was on this day, when Field Marshal KM Cariappa took over as the first Commander-in-Chief of the (independent) Indian Army from General Sir Francis Butcher. To know more about the history and significance of Indian Army Day, then click here.

We wish you all a very 'Happy Indian Army Day 2021'. Do share these famous and newest collection of 2021 Indian Army Day quotes and HD images and pay rich tributes to the soldiers who watch the borders, and those who laid down their lives for the country.

