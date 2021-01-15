Today is Army day and many celebrities have shared special messages for the Indian army, saluting their bravery and courage to serve the nation. The day marks the handing over of the Indian army to the country's first Commander-in-Chief Kodandera M. Cariappa from General Sir Francis Butcher, the last British Commander-in-Chief of India. It's thus a very important and significant landmark for India who achieved its independence in 1947. Army Day 2021: URI, Kesari, Parmanu – 5 Bollywood Films That Shout ‘How’s the Josh’ and Where You Can Watch Them

Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, Sanjay Dutt, Sidharth Malhotra and others have tweeted shining words about the armed forces who are relentlessly protecting us at the border. Check out the tweets here...

Mohanlal celebrates this pride-filled day

Akshay Kumar celebrates it by playing volleyball

An atmanirbhar salute!

And the silent contribution

Amitabh Bachchan celebrates the day with a collage of his own pictures...no surprises there.

Bollywood has often made films on the Bravehearts that we lost at the border saving us from vile foreign attacks.

