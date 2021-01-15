Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar celebrated Army Day on Friday by playing a game of volleyball with jawans. Akshay posted a video on Instagram that captures him playing a volleyball match on Friday morning with the jawans. Like the armymen, Akshay wears black athleisure for the match. "Had the pleasure of meeting some of our bravehearts today to flag off a marathon on the occasion of #ArmyDay and what better way to warm up than a quick game of volleyball," he wrote with the video. Army Day 2021: Jennifer Winget Announces ‘Code M Season 2’, Salutes the Brave Men Who Fought for Our Country (Watch Video).

Akshay along with actresses Kriti Sanon and Jacqueline Fernandez is currently shooting for his upcoming film Bachchan Pandey in Jaisalmer. Shoot will continue till March. The team is expected to shoot at places like the Gadisar Lake and Jaisalkot. Army Day 2021: Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, Sanjay Dutt Salute Bravery And Courage of Indian Army.

In the Farhad Samji directorial, Akshay plays a gangster who aspires to be an actor, while Kriti plays a journalist who wishes to be a director. The film also stars Arshad Warsi, who plays the role of Akshay's friend.

