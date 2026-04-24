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News INDIA Arun Panwar Wedding Viral Video: YouTuber Responds to INR 71 Lakh Gift, Says ‘Not Big Amount’ for Wife’s Family (Watch Video) YouTuber Arun Panwar has defended receiving INR 71 lakh and gold at his wedding, saying it was a surprise gift and 'not a big amount' for his wife’s family. The viral video sparked debate over dowry laws, but Panwar and his wife maintain the exchange was voluntary and not demanded.

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Popular automotive YouTuber Arun Panwar has responded to criticism after a video from his wedding showed him receiving INR 71 lakh in cash and 21 tola of gold during a traditional ceremony. The footage, which surfaced online, sparked a debate over whether the exchange amounted to dowry, illegal under Indian law, or a voluntary gift.

Panwar, who married Dr. Tithi in late 2025, addressed the controversy in a follow-up video along with his wife. Both maintained that the money was not demanded and described it as an unexpected part of a religious ritual. Gopalganj Dowry Row: Groom Calls Off Wedding in Bihar Over ‘Scorpio-N SUV’ Demand, Complaint Filed.

YouTuber Arun Panwar Responds to Dowry Claims Over INR 71 Lakh Wedding Cash

A few days ago, YouTuber Arun Panwar was trolled for taking ₹71 lakh in cash and gold as dowry at his wedding. Now, he has spoken about this topic along with his wife. He said that his wife's family is very wealthy, and for them ₹71 lakh was not a big amount, so they gave it… pic.twitter.com/5WgUJXIQMk — Saffron Chargers (@SaffronChargers) April 22, 2026

The controversy began after clips from the wedding ceremony circulated widely on social media. In the video, Panwar is seen accepting the cash and gold as part of a “daan” ritual, prompting questions about the nature of the exchange.

Under Indian law, dowry is prohibited, leading to scrutiny over whether the transaction violated legal provisions or fell within the category of customary gifts. Akash Singhania Breaks Silence After Russian YouTuber Vitaly Zdorovetskiy’s Viral Sting Accused Him of Being a Pedophile; Says ‘My World Was Turned Upside Down’.

Arun Panwar Denies Any Demand

In his clarification, Panwar said the money came as a surprise and rejected allegations that it was dowry. “Despite being a doctor, she chose me, a YouTuber. Can you imagine a YouTuber asking a doctor for dowry? Even if I asked for a dowry, would you give it?” he asked, addressing his wife in the video.

He also suggested that the amount should be viewed in the context of his wife’s financial background, stating that such sums may not be considered significant by her family.

“Kyunki bhai ye paise wali firm hai,” he said. “Inko lagta hi nahi vo note bada. Logon ko pata nahi kyun lag raha hai (They don't think it's a big amount. I don't understand why people think it's a big amount).”

Wife Calls It a ‘Surprise’ Gift

Echoing his stance, Dr. Tithi said the cash was presented unexpectedly during a ritual. “When he sat down for the lagan sagai pooja, it was a kind of surprise for him too. And we didn't expect that this amount would be perceived as so big,” she said. She added that the couple did not anticipate the scale of the gift would attract such attention.

Panwar, who has over 2.4 million subscribers and reportedly earns INR 20-25 lakh per month, is a well-known figure in the automotive vlogging space. The viral video has triggered mixed reactions online, with some users questioning the legality of the exchange and others supporting the couple’s explanation.

The debate reflects broader concerns around dowry practices in India, where even customary gifts can come under scrutiny if perceived as coercive or excessive.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (NDTV ), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 24, 2026 05:04 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).