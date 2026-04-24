A wedding in Bihar’s Gopalganj district was called off after the groom allegedly refused to proceed with the marriage when his demand for a Mahindra Scorpio-N SUV as dowry was not met, as reported by Dainik Jagran. The incident, which took place after the engagement, has led to a police complaint from the bride’s family, who also accused the groom’s side of taking cash before backing out. According to reports, the groom’s family had demanded a Scorpio-N vehicle as part of the dowry agreement.

When the bride’s family failed to fulfil the demand, the groom refused to go ahead with the wedding. The refusal reportedly came at a late stage, causing distress to the bride’s family and disrupting the planned ceremony. ‘Beaten in Front of Crying Daughters’: Bihar Woman Dies Under Suspicious Circumstances in Gaya; Husband Accused of Dowry Murder, Shocking Assault Video Goes Viral.

Allegations of Cash Taken

The bride’s family has alleged that the groom’s side had already accepted a significant amount of money during the engagement process. Despite this, they claim the groom backed out of the marriage over the unmet vehicle demand. A formal complaint has been lodged with local authorities, and police have initiated an inquiry into the matter.

Police Investigation Underway

Officials said they are examining the allegations, including the financial transactions between the two families and the sequence of events leading up to the cancellation of the wedding. Legal action may be taken under provisions related to dowry prohibition and cheating if the allegations are substantiated. UP: Bride Elopes With Brother-in-Law Just 24 Hours After Wedding While Groom Steps Out To Buy Paan in Hamirpur.

Broader Context: Dowry Remains a Concern

The case highlights the continued prevalence of dowry-related disputes in parts of India, despite laws prohibiting the practice. Demands for expensive gifts, including vehicles and cash, continue to surface in marriage negotiations, often leading to conflicts or legal cases.

Ongoing Developments

Police said further action will depend on the findings of the investigation. Meanwhile, the incident has drawn attention locally as another example of how dowry demands can disrupt marriages and lead to legal disputes.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 24, 2026 01:03 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).