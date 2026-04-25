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News INDIA Rohtak Shocker: Man Dies by Suicide Following False Accusations of Harassment and Dowry by Daughter-in-Law in Haryana The deceased left behind a suicide note in which he claimed that false allegations of harassment and dowry demands had tarnished his social reputation and made his life 'unbearable'. The incident occurred in Rohtak in the early hours of Saturday morning in a residential colony under the jurisdiction of the City Police Station.

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A 60-year-old man was found dead at his residence in Rohtak on Saturday in an apparent suicide, reportedly triggered by distress over legal accusations leveled against him by his daughter-in-law. The deceased left behind a suicide note in which he claimed that false allegations of harassment and dowry demands had tarnished his social reputation and made his life "unbearable" as reported by Dainik Jagran. The incident occurred in the early hours of Saturday morning in a residential colony under the jurisdiction of the City Police Station. Family members discovered the body after the victim failed to respond to repeated knocks on his door.

According to preliminary police findings, the man had been under significant mental strain for several weeks. The local authorities recovered a handwritten note at the scene, which named specific individuals, including his daughter-in-law and her parents, as being responsible for his extreme step. Gurugram Man Invites Fiancee, Takes S*x Pills, Dies of Suspected Overdose.

Legal Dispute and Accusations

The tragedy follows a series of domestic disputes within the family. Sources indicate that the daughter-in-law had recently filed a police complaint against her husband and in-laws, alleging domestic violence and persistent demands for additional dowry.

In his final note, the deceased refuted these claims, asserting that the family was being "blackmailed" and "falsely implicated" to settle personal scores. He expressed that the fear of public humiliation and the prospect of a lengthy legal battle led him to end his life. Gurugram Shocker: Yoga Teacher, Wife Accused of Blackmailing Woman With Objectionable Photos and Videos.

Police Action and Investigation

Rohtak police have registered a case under Section 306 (Abetment of Suicide) of the Indian Penal Code against the individuals named in the suicide note. "We have taken the note into evidence and sent the body for a post-mortem examination," said a senior investigating officer.

Authorities are currently reviewing call records and previous police complaints to verify the sequence of events. No arrests have been made yet, but the police confirmed that several family members from both sides are being summoned for questioning.

Background and Mental Health Context

This incident highlights an increasing trend of elderly parents becoming embroiled in the legal fallout of their children's marital disputes. Legal experts note that while dowry and harassment laws are essential for protection, the psychological impact of such accusations on senior citizens can be devastating.

The police have urged citizens to seek mediation and professional counseling during domestic conflicts. Local NGOs in Haryana have also reiterated the availability of helplines for individuals facing severe mental distress due to ongoing litigation or family disputes.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Dainik Jagran), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

Suicide Prevention and Mental Health Helpline Numbers:

Tele Manas (Ministry of Health) – 14416 or 1800 891 4416; NIMHANS – + 91 80 26995000 /5100 /5200 /5300 /5400; Peak Mind – 080-456 87786; Vandrevala Foundation – 9999 666 555; Arpita Suicide Prevention Helpline – 080-23655557; iCALL – 022-25521111 and 9152987821; COOJ Mental Health Foundation (COOJ) – 0832-2252525.

Men's Helpline Numbers:

Milaap: 9990588768; All India Men Helpline: 9911666498; Men Welfare Trust: 8882498498.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 25, 2026 09:59 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).