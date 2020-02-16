Arvind Kejriwal Turns Singer, Performs 'Hum Honge Kamyab' Song After Taking Oath as Delhi Chief Minister, Watch Video

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (Photo Credits: IANS)

New Delhi, February 16: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday took oath as Delhi's Chief Minister for the third time. Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal administered the oath of office to Arvind Kejriwal and his six AAP legislators who will be Cabinet Ministers. After taking the oath, Kejriwal sang Hum Honge Kamyab, Hindi version of gospel song We Shall Overcome. The video of Kejriwal singing Hum Honge Kamyab is going viral on social media. Called a 'Terrorist' by BJP, Arvind Kejriwal Retains Power, Silences Critics.

Before starting, Kejriwal urged those who arrived to attend his swearing-in at the Ramlila Maidan to join him in singing Hum Honge Kamyab. He led and the crowd followed the recitation. In conclusion, Kejriwal chanted Bharat Mata Ki Jai, Inquilab Zindabad and Vande Matram. The overflowing Ramleela Maidan witnessed the swearing-in of Kejriwal and his cabinet, comprising Manish Sisodia, Satyendar Jain, Gopal Rai, Kailash Gehlot, Imran Hussain, and Rajendra Pal Goutam.

Arvind Kejriwal Singhs 'Hum Honge Kamyab' Song:

#WATCH Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal sings 'Hum honge kaamyaab', at his swearing-in ceremony pic.twitter.com/hwXi8FUW46 — ANI (@ANI) February 16, 2020

Except for Gopal Rai, who took oath in the name of the nation's freedom fighters, all AAP leaders took it in 'God's' name. The AAP stormed back to power in the bitterly fought Delhi assembly elections that took place on February 8. The AAP won 63 of the 70 seats while BJP bagged the remaining 7 seats. After taking the oath, Kejriwal pitched a conciliatory note towards the Centre-ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

The Chief Minister sought the co-operation from Prime Minister Narendra Modi to expedite the development of Delhi. "Elections are over. I have forgiven my political rivals for the remarks against me. Now, we all have to work together. I had invited PM Modi for the swearing-in ceremony, but he could not attend due to schedule constraints. I would appeal Modi Ji and the central government to bless us in improving the lives of Delhiites," he said.