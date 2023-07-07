New Delhi, July 7: Amid growing objection over the delimitation process in Assam, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Friday said that the process needs wider consensus within the political spectrum and the party will submit a memorandum to the Election Commission.

In a tweet, Kharge said, "Leaders of 11 opposition parties along with AICC General Secretary, Jitendra Singh, Congress Party's Deputy Leader in Lok Sabha Gourav Gogoi, Assam unit chief Bhupen K Borah, CLP Leader Debabrata Saikia and other members of Assam Congress handed over a representation to me regarding our collective objections to the delimitation exercise in the state." "A Memorandum in this regard will be given to the Election Commission.

President Mallikarjun Kharge on Assam Delimitation:

President Mallikarjun Kharge on Assam Delimitation:

Today, these leaders will be sitting on a dharna at Jantar Mantar," Kharge, who is also the Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha, said. "This issue will be taken up on all appropriate forums. The delimitation exercise in Assam needs wider acceptance and consensus within the political spectrum," the Congress chief added. The Election Commission's June 20 draft proposal for a delimitation exercise in Assam has left the opposition Congress and AIUDF agitated.

