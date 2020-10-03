Chandigarh, October 3: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is all set to inaugurate Atal Tunnel at Rohtang in Himachal Pradesh today. The Prime Minister will inaugurate the strategic tunnel at at 10 AM on Saturday, i.e. on October 3, 2020. The Atal Tunnel inauguration live streaming can be watched on DD News. The inauguration will be aired on DD News YouTube Channel too. After attending the inauguration function, the Prime Minister will be participating in public functions at Sissu in Lahaul Spiti and at Solang Valley. The tunnel connects Manali to Lahaul-Spiti valley throughout the year. Moroever, it reduces the road distance by 46 Kms between Manali and Leh and the time by about 4 to 5 hours. Atal Tunnel: Here's All You Need to Know About the World's Longest Highway Tunnel.

Watch Atal Tunnel inauguration Live Streaming:

Atal Tunnel is the longest highway tunnel in the World. The 9.02 Km long tunnel connects Manali to Lahaul-Spiti valley throughout the year. Earlier the valley was cut off for about 6 months each year owing to heavy snowfall.

The Tunnel is built with ultra-modern specifications in the Pir Panjal range of Himalayas at an altitude of 3,000 Mtrs (10,000 Feet) from the Mean Sea Level (MSL). The South Portal (SP) of Atal Tunnel is located at a distance of 25 Km from Manali at an altitude of 3,060 Mtrs, while the North Portal (NP) of the tunnel is located near village Teling, Sissu, in Lahaul Valley at an altitude of 3071 Mtrs. It is horse shoe shaped, single tube double lane tunnel with a roadway of 8 Mtrs. It has an overhead clearance of 5.525 Mtrs.

