New Delhi, October 2: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the Atal Tunnel in Rohtang --at a height of 10,000 feet, the world’s longest tunnel for traffic--in Himachal Pradesh on October 3 at 10 am, the Prime Minister’s Office said on Thursday.

PM Modi will be given a grand welcome upon his arrival at four points as per the traditions of the districts. According to reports, PM Modi will return to New Delhi the same day and will be accompanied by Rajnath Singh and Anurag Thakur. Atal Tunnel: PM Narendra Modi to Inaugurate Underground Highway Between Manali and Leh at Rohtang on October 3.

Here Are Details About the Project to be Inaugurated by PM Modi:

Here is all you need to know about Atal Tunnel - the world's longest highway tunnel connecting Manali with Leh:

The 9.02 Km long tunnel will now connect Manali to Lahaul-Spiti valley throughout the year. Earlier the valley was cut off for about 6 months each year owing to heavy snowfall.

Atal Tunnel will reduce the road distance by 46 km between Manali and Leh and the time by about 4 to 5 hours.

It is a tunnel with a roadway of 8 meter. It has an overhead clearance of 5.525 meter.

Atal Tunnel is built with ultra-modern specifications in the Pir Panjal range of Himalayas at an altitude of 3000 meter (10,000 feet) from the Mean Sea Level (MSL).

Atal Tunnel has been completed in a span of 10 years

Safety Measures to be Followed at the Event:

PM Modi will address two public meetings in Himachal Pradesh after opening the strategic Atal Tunnel Rohtang. All coronavirus protocols to be followed during the function.

200 people will be present at the event. "PM is sending out a message that how close Himachal is, to his heart. He's appearing physically for a development project, after 7 months. The tunnel holds great significance in the light of the situation with neighbouring countries," said Jairam Thakur, Himachal Pradesh CM.

