Prayagraj, April 16: The bodies of killed criminal-politician Atiq Khan and his brother Ashraf were laid to rest in the Kasari Masari graveyard here on Sunday amid heavy police security, with only a few distant relatives and being locals allowed inside the burial ground.

The bodies were taken to the graveyard after the post-mortem examination and handed over to close relatives. The post-mortem report stated that Atiq was hit by eight bullets while Ashraf took six bullets. Atiq Ahmed Shot Dead on Camera Video: Visuals From The Spot Where Mafia-Turned-Politician and His Brother Ashraf Were Shot Dead Surface (Graphic Warning)!

Watch Video: Atiq Ahmed, Ashraf Laid to Rest at Kasari Masari Graveyard in Prayagraj

#WATCH | UP: Mafia-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf, who were shot dead yesterday amid police presence, buried in Prayagraj. pic.twitter.com/q2wolsGIbk — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) April 16, 2023

The brothers were buried in the same graveyard where other family members were laid to rest, including Atiq's son Asad, who was buried on Saturday after being killed in an encounter in Jhansi on Thursday.

