Police in Maharashtra’s Amravati district intensified their investigation into the Paratwada sex abuse and viral videos case on Wednesday, April 15, forming a 47-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) and arresting three more suspects. The total number of arrests now stands at four, with all accused remanded to police custody until April 21. Authorities say additional arrests are likely as the probe expands.

The SIT is led by Assistant Superintendent of Police Shubham Kumar and includes officers from the crime branch and cyber cell. The move follows the arrest of the alleged key accused, 19-year-old Ayan Ahmed, a day earlier. Investigators are now focusing on identifying accomplices and dismantling the network responsible for circulating explicit videos online. Amravati S*x Scandal: Bulldozer Action at Home of Accused Mohammad Ayaz After Viral Obscene Videos Surface.

Amravati S*x Scandal: 47-Member SIT Formed To Probe Viral Videos

According to police, the main accused allegedly lured multiple women, some believed to be minors, into relationships, sexually exploited them, and recorded around 100 explicit videos in a rented room in Amravati city. These videos were later circulated across social media platforms.

Three additional accused arrested on April 15, Uzair Khan Iqbal Khan, Mohd Saad Mohd Sabir, and Tarbez Khan Tasleem Khan, are suspected of distributing the videos online. Investigators have seized at least 10 mobile phones, which will undergo forensic examination to uncover further evidence and trace the distribution chain. Amravati Shocker: Mohammad Ayaz Arrested for Allegedly Exploiting 180 Minor Girls and Recording 350 Obscene Videos for Blackmail in Maharashtra.

The cyber cell has also taken action to curb the spread of the videos, removing several Telegram channels where the content was being shared. Officials say efforts are ongoing to identify and shut down additional sources.

Police have identified eight survivors so far through video analysis and informant networks. Authorities are urging more victims to come forward, assuring confidentiality and sensitivity in handling statements.

To encourage cooperation, police have offered flexible arrangements for recording statements, including meetings at neutral or privately chosen locations with women officers in plain clothes.

Officials are also examining whether any victims are missing or if any suicides may be linked to the case. Such findings could lead to additional charges and broaden the investigation. Superintendent of Police Vishal Anand emphasized that victim testimonies will be crucial in determining the full extent of the case and ensuring all perpetrators are held accountable.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 16, 2026 10:15 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).