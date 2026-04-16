A 42-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly killing his 75-year-old paralysed mother by pushing her from the terrace of a residential building in RR Nagar on Wednesday, April 15, police said. The victim died on the spot after the fall, and the accused was taken into custody following initial investigation and questioning.

According to police, the incident took place in the BEML Layout area, where the accused lived with his family and his mother in a rented apartment. Authorities said they reached the scene after receiving information about the incident and detained the man based on preliminary findings. Bengaluru Shocker: Migrant Worker Arrested After Raping 11-Year-Old Girl, Given INR 150 To Stay Silent.

Man Pushes Bedridden Paralysed Mother to Death From Terrace in Bengaluru

Officials said the accused allegedly carried his mother, who had been bedridden due to paralysis for several years, to the terrace of the four-storey building before pushing her off. The woman died instantly due to the injuries sustained in the fall.

Police stated that the accused was arrested soon after the incident and is currently being questioned. A case has been registered, and further investigation is underway. Bengaluru Shocker: Youth Dies by Suicide After Video Call to Girlfriend.

During initial questioning, the accused reportedly told investigators that he was distressed by his mother’s prolonged illness and found it difficult to care for her. Police, however, said all statements are being verified and no conclusions have been drawn yet. Officials added that they are examining all aspects of the case, including whether any other individuals may have been involved.

The victim had reportedly been suffering from paralysis for the past four to five years and required constant care. The family was residing in the area on rent, and neighbours have been questioned as part of the investigation. Police said further details will emerge as the probe progresses, including forensic examination and witness statements.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (The Hindu), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 16, 2026 04:09 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).