Lucknow, July 1: Following a ruckus over the quality of Ladoos, which are offered as 'prasad' to Lord Hanuman's deity, the doors of Hanuman Garhi temple in Ayodhya were shut on Wednesday morning from 9 am to 10:30 am. As per reports, the Sadhus started throwing the Ladoos on the road alleging that the quality of the product was inferior. Meanwhile, the shop owners were reportedly enraged over the incident, demanded action against the people who threw the Ladoos on the road. Agra Shocker: Sadhu Hacked to Death Inside Temple in Mau, Suspect Arrested.

According to report, Mahant Gaddi Nasheen Premdas was granted permission to offer 'prasad' at the Hanuman Garhi temple on Wednesday, however since the quality of Ladoos, which were offered as 'prasad' at the shrine, was not good, the priest refused to accept the offering. This angered the sadhus who started to throw the Ladoos on the roads and protesting against the shop owners. Kumbh 2021: Sadhus Take Holy Dip in Ganga at Har Ki Pauri During Somvati Amavasya Shahi Snan in Haridwar (Watch Video & Pictures).

Watch The Video Here:

Police reached the spot to control the situation. Mahant Maniram Das, who is related to the Hanuman Garhi, told Jagran that the quality of the Ladoos was really inferior and this would not be tolerated. Amid coronavirus outbreak, several restrictions have been imposed across temples and other religious places in the country.

