PrasaBhopal, February 16: In a wedding that has drawn significant attention within bureaucratic circles, 2014-batch Madhya Pradesh cadre IAS officer Avi Prasad married fellow officer Ankita Dhakre on Sunday. The ceremony, described as a private and low-key affair, reportedly took place in Bhopal and was attended by close family members and a select group of colleagues. It is also learnt that Dhakre is currently serving as Deputy Secretary in the Ministry of State Administrative Services. On the other hand, Prasad is currently serving as Chief Executive Officer of the Employment Guarantee Council in Madhya Pradesh. As per reports, Prasad married Dhakre on February 11 at Kuno National Park. Known for his proactive administration, he has held several key positions within the Madhya Pradesh government. His bride, Ankita Dhakre, is a 2017-batch IAS officer who is also posted within the state.

The union has become a topic of discussion on social media and among the state's administrative community, as it marks a high-profile pairing within the Indian Administrative Service (IAS). Madhya Pradesh: IAS Officer Sanjeev Srivastava Caught On Camera Slapping Student Repeatedly During Exam in Bhind, Video Goes Viral.

मध्य प्रदेश कैडर के 2014 बैच के (IAS) अधिकारी अवि प्रसाद ने 11 फरवरी 2026 को कूनो नेशनल पार्क में तीसरी शादी कर ली है। उन्होंने 2017 बैच की IAS अधिकारी अंकिता धाकरे के साथ विवाह किया, जो वर्तमान में राज्य मंत्रालय में डिप्टी सेक्रेटरी के पद पर कार्यरत हैं। उनकी दोनों पूर्व… pic.twitter.com/y5dwpODrGR — Tikesh Meshram (@TikeshMeshram28) February 16, 2026

Background and Personal Context of Avi Prasad

The marriage has trended online due to the personal history of the groom. This is the third marriage for Avi Prasad. His previous marriages reportedly ended in legal separations. Despite the "buzz" surrounding his personal life, the couple chose a traditional and quiet celebration to mark their new beginning. Bureaucratic marriages are not uncommon in the IAS, as officers often find common ground in their shared professional demands and lifestyles. However, the social media interest in this specific event highlights the public curiosity often directed toward the personal lives of high-ranking civil servants.

A Focus on Service

Both Prasad and Dhakre are recognised for their academic and professional achievements. Prasad, an alumnus of prestigious institutions, has been credited with streamlining several public welfare schemes in the Katni district. Dhakre has similarly earned a reputation for her dedicated service in her various administrative postings. Following the wedding festivities, both officers are expected to return to their respective administrative duties this week to continue their work in state governance. IAS Nagarjun Gowda Under Fire for Slashing INR 51 Crore Mining Fine to INR 4,000 After ‘Bribe’, Says ‘No Evidence To Justify Higher Penalty’.

IAS Officer Avi Prasad's Previous Marriages

Prasad's first marriage was to IAS officer Riju Bafna, who is currently serving as Collector of Shajapur in Madhya Pradesh. The two reportedly met during their preparation for civil services in Delhi. The marriage ended in divorce after a few years. Bafna continues to serve in the Madhya Pradesh cadre. Later, Prasad married 2016-batch IAS officer Misha Singh. Following the marriage, Singh moved to the Madhya Pradesh cadre. The couple separated after about four years. Singh is presently serving as Collector of Ratlam, having taken charge in 2025.

