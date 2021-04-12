Sadhus of Niranjani Akhara participated in Shahi Snan of Kumbh Mela 2021 at Har ki Pauri ghat in Uttarakhand's Haridwar. Watch Video Here:

#WATCH | Sadhus of Niranjani Akhara participate in second 'shahi snan' of #MahaKumbh at Har ki Pauri ghat in Uttarakhand's Haridwar pic.twitter.com/eluxwFv8gG — ANI (@ANI) April 12, 2021

Visuals From Har Ki Pauri Ghat During Somvati Amavasya Shahi Snan:

Uttarakhand: Sadhus participate in the second 'shahi snan' of Maha Kumbh at Har Ki Pauri ghat in Haridwar pic.twitter.com/VMjd4h5Gcp — ANI (@ANI) April 12, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)