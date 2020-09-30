New Delhi, September 30: Moments after the special CBI court in Lucknow delivered its verdict in the Babri Masjid demolition case, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and BJP veterans including Lal Krishna Advani and Murli Manohar Joshi hailed the judgment saying that justice has finally prevailed. Soon after the verdict today, supporters of the leaders lauded the decision outside the court, in Ayodhya and Lucknow. In the verdict, Special CBI judge SK Yadav, in his verdict, said that the demotion was not a planned incident but a spontaneous act. The court also said that the video recordings submitted to the court were 'tampered with'. LK Advani, Murli Manohar Joshi, Uma Bharti And Others: Prominent Names in List of 32 Acquitted in Babri Masjid Demolition Case.

The Defence Minister lauded the judgment and said justice triumphed however late it may be. Taking to Twitter, Singh welcomed the decision of the special court and said that the decision shows that the 1992 Babri Masjid demolition was not pre-planned and BJP veterans LK Advani, Kalyan Singh, Murali Manohar Joshi, Uma Bharti and the others were not involved in any conspiracy. Babri Masjid Demolition Case Verdict: All 32 Accused Including LK Advani, Murli Manohar Joshi, Kalyan Singh, Uma Bharti Acquitted.

Here's the tweet by Rajnath Singh:

लखनऊ की विशेष अदालत द्वारा बाबरी मस्जिद विध्वंस केस में श्री लालकृष्ण आडवाणी, श्री कल्याण सिंह, डा. मुरली मनोहर जोशी, उमाजी समेत ३२ लोगों के किसी भी षड्यंत्र में शामिल न होने के निर्णय का मैं स्वागत करता हूँ। इस निर्णय से यह साबित हुआ है कि देर से ही सही मगर न्याय की जीत हुई है। — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) September 30, 2020

Lal Krishna Advani

After being acquitted by Special CBI Court, Lal Krishna Advani said that the judgement vindicates his personal commitment toward the Ram Janmabhoomi movement. "I wholeheartedly welcome the judgement by the Special Court in Babri Masjid Demolition Case. The judgement vindicates my personal and BJP's belief and commitment toward the Ram Janmabhoomi movement", he said.

Murli Manohar Joshi

BJP veteran leader Murli Manohar Joshi termed the decision by the special CBI court as a historic one. "It's a historic decision by the court. This proves that no conspiracy was hatched for December 6 incident in Ayodhya. Our program and rallies were not part of any conspiracy. We are happy, everyone should now be excited about Ram Mandir's construction", he said.

Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath welcomed the Babri Masjid Demolition case verdict that was delivered today. "It proves that the then Congress govt had framed saints, BJP leaders, VHP officials in false cases with intention to defame them, for vote bank politics. Those responsible for this conspiracy should apologise to nation", the UP CMO said.

Babri Masjid Demolition Case Verdict:

During its verdict on Wednesday, the Court acquitted all the 32 accused in the Babri mosque demolition case, including BJP veterans LK Advani and MM Joshi. The court said there was no conclusive proof against the accused and observed that the 1992 Babri Masjid demolition was not pre-planned. Special CBI judge S.K. Yadav, in his verdict, said that the demotion was not a planned incident but a spontaneous act. It added saying that the act of demolition was spontaneous and not a planned move. The case relates to the razing of the disputed structure in Ayodhya on December 6, 1992. The judge said that Ashok Singhal and other Sangh Parivar leaders wanted to save the structure as Ram Lalla statues were inside. The court observed that leaders who were present on the dais repeatedly tried to persuade the 'kar sewaks' against taking any action on that day.

Total 32 people were named in the Babri mosque demolition case including former deputy prime minister Advani, former Union minister Joshi and Uma Bharti, former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Kalyan Singh, during whose tenure the structure was pulled down, besides Vinay Katiyar and Sadhvi Rithambara. The CBI produced 351 witnesses and 600 documents as evidence before the court. Charges were framed against 48 people, but 16 had died during the course of the trial.?

