Badrinath Temple to Open Portals on May 15 with 27 People, Including Chief Priest, No Devotees to be Allowed

Badrinath Temple (Photo Credits: Wikipedia)

Uttarakhand, May 11: A total of 27 people, including the Chief priest will be allowed at the Badrinath Temple. when the portals open on May 15. Anil Chanyal, Sub-Divisional Magistrate, Joshimath informed that no devotee will be allowed at that time. The Chief priest has reached Joshimath after testing negative twice for coronavirus. The priest also completed two weeks of institutional quarantine.

Manujendra Shah, the king of the Tehri royal family who is considered the ‘Bolanda Badri’ or talking Lord Badri, had on April 20 changed the date of opening of the portals of Badrinath shrine as the chief priest was under the quarantine after he returned from Kerala. This was the first time in the history that the dates for the opening of the temple portals were changed. Kedarnath Temple Portals in Uttarakhand Open, ‘Darshan’ for Devotees Not Allowed Till Further Orders.

Portals of Badrinath Temple to Open on May 15, No Devotees Allowed:

Last month, the sacred portals of the holy shrine in Kedarnath located in hill state Uttarakhand opened. However, the darshan for the temple is not allowed for devotees as of now until further orders in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic in the country.