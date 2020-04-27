Badruddin Sheikh Death: Rahul Gandhi Mourns Demise of Gujarat Congress Leader Who Died Fighting Coronavirus

Badruddin Sheikh & Rahul Gandhi (Photo Credits: Twitter & Getty)

Gujarat, April 27: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi mourned the death of Senior Gujarat Congress leader and Amdavad Municipal Corporation (AMC) corporator Badruddin Sheikh who died on Sunday due to coronavirus. Gandhi took to Twitter to share his condolences message in Hindi on Sheikh's demise, he said, "In this hour of grief, my heartfelt condolences to his bereaved family."

The councillor was diagnosed with COVID-19 on April 15 and was undergoing treatment at Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel hospital. His health started deteriorating and he was reportedly on a ventilator since the last one week. Badruddin Sheikh, Senior Gujarat Congress Leader, Municipal Corporator & Former Opposition Leader Dies Fighting COVID-19.

Here's what Rahul Gandhi tweeted:

गुजरात कांग्रेस के वरिष्ठ नेता और अहमदाबाद नगर निगम में कांग्रेस के पार्षद बदरुद्दीन शेख जी का कोरोना संक्रमण से निधन की खबर सुनकर दुःख हुआ। दुःख की इस घड़ी में मेरी शोक संवेदनाएँ उनके परिवार और प्रियजनों के साथ है। — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) April 27, 2020

In Gujarat, over 3,301 people have contracted coronavirus so far. The death toll also jumped to 151 in the state on Monday. Out of the total cases, only 313 patients have recovered so far. Meanwhile, in India, the total number of coronavirus cases in India jumped to 27,892 on Monday. Out of the total cases, 20,835 are active cases while 6,184 patients have been cured and discharged across the country. The death toll due to COVID-19, on the other hand, surged to 872 while one person has migrated.