New Delhi, February 16: On the occasion of Basant Panchami and Saraswati Puja 2021 today, PM Narendra Modi, Amit Shah and others have extended their warm greetings to people across the nation.

Vasant Panchami is the festival marking the arrival of spring that is celebrated on the fifth day of the bright half of the Hindu lunisolar calendar month of Magha (Late January or February). This day marks the beginning of preparation for Spring and the fun festival of Holi. People start the day by taking a holy dip at river Ganga. Basant Panchami 2021 Messages in Hindi & HD Images: Send Saraswati Puja Quotes, WhatsApp Stickers, Telegram Greetings, Vasant Panchami Pics and GIFs to Wish on the Day.

Narendra Modi wishing people:

बसंत पंचमी और सरस्वती पूजा के पावन अवसर पर आप सभी को हार्दिक शुभकामनाएं। — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 16, 2021

Here's Amit Shah's Basant Panchami wishes:

नव उमंग व नई ऊर्जा के प्रतीक बसंत पंचमी के पावन पर्व की सभी देशवासियों को हार्दिक शुभकामनाएं। विद्या की देवी मां सरस्वती सबके जीवन में ज्ञान, समृद्धि व उत्तम स्वास्थ्य प्रदान करें, ऐसी कामना करता हूँ। pic.twitter.com/bwgFRrLVgu — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) February 16, 2021

Arvind Kejriwal's message

सभी देशवासियों को बसंत पंचमी की हार्दिक शुभकामनाएं, ईश्वर से प्रार्थना है कि ये बसंत आपके जीवन में खुशियां एवं सुख-समृद्धि लेकर आए। सभी पर मां सरस्वती की कृपा सदा बनी रहे। — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) February 16, 2021

It is believed that Maa Saraswati was born on this day. Along with the worship of Maa Saraswati on Basant Panchami, bathing in the holy river also holds special significance on this day. According to religious beliefs, doing so leads to auspicious results.

