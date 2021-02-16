Vasant Panchami is the festival marking the arrival of spring that is celebrated on the fifth day of the bright half of the Hindu lunisolar calendar month of Magha (Late January or February). Vasant Panchami 2021 will be celebrated on February 16 and is sure to be an extremely important festival. Also known as Basant Panchami, this day marks the beginning of preparation for Spring and the fun festival of Holi. People often celebrate this day by conducting Saraswati Puja, sharing Vasant Panchami wishes and messages, Vasant Panchami 2021 WhatsApp Stickers and Basant Panchami Facebook Status Pictures online.

Forty days before the full onset of spring, Vasanta Utsav is celebrated. This day falls on a Panchami, and is therefore known as Vasant Panchami. The celebration is especially grand not just in the westerns and northern states of India but also in Nepal. The celebration of Vasant Panchami mainly revolves around Goddess Saraswati. Known as the Goddess of knowledge language, music and all arts, Goddess Saraswati is said to bless her recipes on this day. Conducting Saraswati Puja is therefore integral to the celebration of Vasant Panchami.

Many people also celebrate this day by enrolling their children to new courses and classes. Saraswati temples across the country are also filled with delicious food and delicacies that are offered to Goddess Saraswati. As we prepare to celebrate Vasant Panchami 2021, here are some Vasant Panchami wishes and messages, Vasant Panchami 2021 WhatsApp Stickers and Basant Panchami Facebook Status Pictures that you can share with family and friends.

WhatsApp Message Reads: May Goddess Saraswati Bless You With the Ocean of Knowledge Which Never Ends

WhatsApp Message Reads: May You Be Bestowed With Knowledge and Wisdom. Have a Blessed Vasant Panchami!

WhatsApp Message Reads: As the Chill in the Weather Vanishes With the Arrival of Spring; I Wish All Your Sorrows Also Evaporate. Happy Basant Panchami.

WhatsApp Message Reads: Let’s Pray the Goddess of Knowledge and Wisdom on the Auspicious Occasion of Basant Panchami. May the Goddess Stop Showering Her Blessings on Us!

WhatsApp Message Reads: On the Auspicious Occasion of Saraswati Puja, I Wish You Always Stay Blessed With Prosperity and Success in Your Life.

Vasant Panchami also holds immense significance in Sikhism. Since it is, in essence, the festival of spring, this day marks the preparation of a new crop season and is filled with festive dances, delicious delicacies and more. Here’s hoping that this Vasant Panchami brings all the prosperity and happiness into your life. Happy Vasant Panchami 2021.

