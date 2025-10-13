Kochi, October 13: The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh' (RSS) Dakshin Kerala unit in a statement issued on Monday has demanded a comprehensive probe into the unnatural death of their activist Anandhu Aji. "RSS Dakshin Kerala demands for a comprehensive investigation into the circumstances leading towards the unnatural death of Anandhu Aji. The suicide note which appeared on Instagram and some social media platforms, soon after his death. It contains some dubious and baseless allegations against the Sangh, which he claims as cause of his suicide," the RSS statement said signed by K.B. Sreekumar, RSS Sah Pranth Karyavah.

The statement also added: "The unnatural death of Aji, one of our Swayamsevaks from Elikulam gram panchayat in Kottayam district is very much sad and unfortunate. Since several years his family is associated with the Sangh. Anandu's father late Sri Aji was an RSS Karyakarta. At this unfortunate moment, we firmly stand with the family and pray to the Almighty to give solace to his soul." In a written petition filed with the RSS Kottayam district police calls for a thorough and impartial enquiry. "We are of the firm opinion that an independent enquiry will not only bring out the real cause of his unnatural death but also ensure the innocence of RSS in this unfortunate incident as well," the statement said. ‘RSS Spreading Ideas That Go Against Spirit of Constitution’: Priyank Kharge Writes to Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah, Seeks Ban on Its Activities in Government Space.

Incidentally, 26-year-old software engineer Anandhu Aji, was found dead in a lodge room in the state capital city of Thiruvananthapuram, last week. In his Instagram account, which went live on the same day, Anandhu said that he decided to end his life after fighting severe mental health disorders, including depression, for years. These disorders, he allegedly, were caused by the horrific sexual abuse he was subjected to in his childhood. Permission Should Not Be Granted to Hold RSS Events in Govt Premises: Karnataka Minister Priyank Kharge Writes to Chief Secy.

Anandhu, who joined the RSS as a child, alleged that the organisation was responsible for his mental illnesses, which was caused by repeated sexual and physical abuse he suffered in his childhood. "I'm not angry with anyone, except one person and an organisation. The organisation is RSS (Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh), which my father (a very good person) made me join. That's where I've suffered lifelong trauma, from the organisation and that person," he wrote.

