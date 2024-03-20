Bengaluru, March 20: An incident of a couple threatening a female neighbour after she reportedly advised them to keep their window shut while indulging in intimate acts came to light in Bengaluru on Wednesday. A police complaint has been lodged by the victim with Girinagar police station in Bengaluru. The 44-year-old woman had stated in her complaint that she is being harassed by the couple who indulged in physical intimacy even as their room’s window was open.

According to the police, the complainant’s house is located next to the accused couple’s house. The couple’s bedroom is right in front of the door of the complainant’s house. Not able to take the couple’s romantic acts unmindful of her presence, the victim had requested them to close the window of their room. Bengaluru Shocker: Woman From Uzbekistan Found Murdered in Hotel Near BDA Bridge, Probe On

Angered by this, the accused had abused the victim and her family members. The victim also told the police that the accused had threatened her with rape and dire consequences. In addition to this, the owner of the building and his son, where the couple is residing, have also attempted to assault her. Bengaluru Shocker: Decomposed, Naked Body of Woman Found in Residential Building in Chandapura; Police Suspect Foul Play

The victim has requested the police for protection and legal action. The police have booked a case under IPC Sections 504 (intentional insult), 506 (criminal intimidation), 509 (insulting modesty of woman) and 34 (act done by several persons with common intention).

