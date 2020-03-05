Bengaluru Shocker: 25-Year-Old Doctor Rapes College Friend, Blackmails Her by Threatening to Leak Private Photos on Social Media, Arrested

Image Used for Representational Purpose Only. (Photo Credits: Pxhere)

Bangalore, March 5: In a shocking incident, a 25-year-old doctor pursuing a post-graduate degree in government ayurvedic college was arrested on the charges of raping his college mate. According to a Mumbai Mirror report, the man allegedly hit the woman and also filmed her while she was in the washroom. Reportedly, the two were in a relationship and the accused started avoiding the woman a few days after raping her. It was then that the woman and filed a complaint against the man.

The woman in her complaint mentioned that she was raped inside a hotel. The hotel records were checked to ascertain the claim of the woman and it was found that she told the truth. The man a few days after raping her, promised her to marry after convincing his parents. He even told her not to tell anyone about their relationship. Bangalore Law Student Attempts to Strangle Ex-Girlfriend For Breaking Up With Him.

But the man then started finding reasons to break off with her by gathering material to blackmail her. He allegedly threatened to upload all her private photos on social media if she disclosed about the incident and their relationship to anyone.