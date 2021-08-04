Bengaluru, August 4: In a shocking incident, a man allegedly killed his wife of six years following a fight over some petty issue at his residence on Monday evening. The accused, identified as 25-year-old Sayed Shakir, reportedly was suspicious of the character of his wife, identified as Ayesha, and used to beat-her up every time she talked to another man. As per a report, Shakir reportedly stabbed Ayesha to death after a fight and was arrested by the police on Tuesday. Pune Man Kills Wife by Strangulating Her With Rope at Their Residence in Nigdi, Arrested.

According to the report, the accused had stopped working and was dependent on his in-laws for money. He is also an alcoholic. He and Ayesha had been married for six years and have two children together who were reportedly with their grandparents when the incident took place on Monday. Shakir reportedly was doubtful of his wife's character and beet her up every time he saw her talking to the men in the area, according to a report by the Times of India. Man Kills Wife After Sex in Nainital; Arrested by Delhi Police.

A similar incident was reported few days back. A 27-year-old man allegedly strangulated his 22-year-old wife to death with a rope in Pune, as per report. The accused has been arrested by the police on charges of killing his wife. He initially hatched a story to convince the police that his wife died by suicide. However, the accused later confessed to committing the crime.

