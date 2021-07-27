New Delhi, July 27: The Delhi police have arrested a 24-year-old man who allegedly killed his wife after sex last month. The deceased woman had lodged rape complaint against the accused husband, identified as Rajesh. She had withdrawn the complaint after he proposed her for marriage. They got married in December last year. According to a report, police said the accused took his wife to Nainital on pretext of meeting his mother. He then had sex with her and allegedly killed her. Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Refused Sex, Man Kills Wife and Throws 3 Children in Canal.

In June last year, the woman had lodged a complaint against Rajesh alleging that he had raped her. A case had been registered and he was arrested in August. Later, Rajesh had proposed her to marry him. The woman had agreed and withdrawn her complaint. In October, Rajesh was released from prison and a month later he had tied the knot with the woman. But the marriage did not go well and Rajesh was allegedly harassing and assaulting his wife. Mumbai: Man Murdered For Seeking Sexual Favours From Eunuch in Baiganwadi; Six People Arrested.

According to the report, fed up with harassment, the woman had returned to her parents' house. On June 11, Rajesh convinced her to go with him Nainital to meet his mother. Following this, her phone got switched off. When she did not return for days, her family approached the police. Cops traced Rajesh and arrested him. During questioning, Rajesh confessed to have killed his wife.

Rajesh reportedly took his wife to a secluded place where they had sex. He then killed her and pushed her body off a cliff. He has been booked under Indian Penal Code's section 302 for murder) and 201 for destroying evidence.

