Bengaluru, Novemner 11: A senior citizen was stabbed to death by a security guard in Karnataka’s capital city Bengaluru on Wednesday. The incident took place at an apartment complex in HAL in Bengaluru. The deceased has been identified as 65-year-old Bhaskar Reddy. The 20-year-old accused, Basanth, is a native of Nepal. Reddy was the secretary of the association and used to supervise the maintenance and security men at the apartment. Bengaluru Shocker: 29-Year-Old Man Stabbed to Death By Father After Argument Over Trivial Issue; Accused Detained.

According to a report published in Bangalore Times, Reddy used to pull up Basanth often as he was irregular on duty and on man y occasions used to come drunk. On the day of the incident, the accused had reportedly brought a dagger with him. The incident took place on Wednesday morning when Reddy was inspecting the maintenance work at the basement’s car parking. The victim questioned Basanth again for his unprofessional behaviour. Karnataka Shocker: Man Stabbed to Death By Father-Son Duo After Dispute Over Bursting Crackers In Mangaluru; Accused Arrested.

The accused got angry and stabbed Reddy in his neck and eye. The victim collapsed and started bleeding profusely. He was rushed to a hospital by the residents. However, he succumbed to his injuries during the treatment. The deceased was living with his family at an apartment in AECS Layout in the city over the past two years. The victim’s son, Rakesh, lodged a complaint against the accused.

On the basis of the complaint, a case of murder was registered against Basanth. The police have started an investigation into the matter. Reportedly, Basanth had joined security and maintenance duty three months ago.

