Two people sustained injuries after a house wall collapsed in Bengaluru's JJ Nagar on Monday, December 2. The house wall collapsed due to heavy rains in Bengaluru. Neighbours immediately rushed to the collapsed house and rescued the duo. A video showing people pulling the duo out of the debris has surfaced on social media. More details are awaited. Bengaluru Building Collapse: 1 Dead, 5 Missing After Under-Construction Building Collapses in Horamavu Agara Area Due to Heavy Rainfall (See Pics and Video).

Bengaluru Wall Collapse

VIDEO | Two people were injured after the wall of a house collapsed at JJ Nagar in Bengaluru due to heavy rainfall in the region.#Bengaluru #Bengalururains (Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/n147TvrpG7) pic.twitter.com/IFUk0OLUZ1 — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) December 2, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)