New Delhi, December 31: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday asked people of the country not to believe rumours about coronavirus vaccine. PM Modi also asked the countrymen to refrain from forwarding messages on social media without verifying. The Prime Minister also said that preparations for COVID-19 vaccine were in full swing. COVID-19 Vaccination In India: Dry Run Begins in Punjab, Andhra Pradesh, Gujarat And Assam; Know More About Mock Drill For The Massive Vaccination Drive.

PM Modi stated, "I appeal to the people of the country that fight against COVID-19 is the one against an unknown enemy. Be careful about such rumours and as responsible citizens refrain from forwarding messages on social media without checking." He added that in our country rumours spread quickly. PM Modi stated, “Different people for their personal gains or due to irresponsible behaviour spread various rumours. Maybe rumours will be spread when vaccination begins, some have already begun”

PM Narendra Modi's Statement:

Emphasising on improved healthcare facilities, the Prime Minister said that preparations were in full swing across the country to make coronavirus vaccine available to all. After laying the foundation stone of a new All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Gujarat's Rajkot via videoconference, PM Modi said, "In 2020, there was a question mark from all sides due to COVID-19 pandemic. But 2021 is coming with the hope of treatment of COVID-19." COVID-19 Vaccine Dry Run Held in Andhra Pradesh’s Krishna District.

He added, "I used to say 'jab tak dawai nahi dhilai nahi' (Not letting guard down till vaccination) but now our mantra for 2021 should be: Dawai bhi, kadaai bhi (People should take vaccine and caution both)." He said that the number of infections in India were going down. Pointing out that 'health is wealth', Modi said: "This year taught us this maxim. When there is any attack on health, it affects the family and the entire society comes in its grip."

On Thursday PM Modi inaugurated new AIIMS project in Rajkot costing Rs 1,195 crore. A total of 201 acres of land has been allotted for the project. It is expected to be completed by mid-2022. The state-of-the-art 750-bed hospital will have 30-bed AAYUSH block, offering 125 MBBS and 60 nursing seats to students.

