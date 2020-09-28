New Delhi, September 28: Union Home Minister Amit Shah remembered the great freedom fighter Bhagat Singh on his birth anniversary. Talking to Twitter, he expressed his gratitude to Bhagat Singh. He said, "Singh gave a new direction to the freedom struggle through his revolutionary ideas and supreme sacrifice, awakened resolve of independence among the youth of the country. He'll always remain a source of inspiration for us."

Bhagat Singh was born on September 28, 1907, in Punjab, India (now Pakistan), to a Sikh family deeply involved in political activities. He quit school at thirteen to devote his life to Indian independence. He was one of the most influential freedom fighters of the Indian independence movement, who gave his life for this cause.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday paid tributes to freedom fighter Shaheed Bhagat Singh, calling him the symbol of bravery and courage. The tribute from the Prime Minister comes a day before the 113th birth anniversary of the freedom fighter. Mann Ki Baat Highlights: PM Narendra Modi Pitches For Innovative Farming, Pays Tributes to Bhagat Singh, Mahatma Gandhi and Others.

Here's what Amit Shah tweeted:

अपने परिवर्तनकारी विचारों व अद्वितीय त्याग से स्वतंत्रता संग्राम को नई दिशा देने वाले और देश के युवाओं में स्वाधीनता के संकल्प को जागृत करने वाले शहीद भगत सिंह जी के चरणों में कोटि-कोटि वंदन। भगत सिंह जी युगों-युगों तक हम सभी देशवासियों के प्रेरणा के अक्षुण स्त्रोत रहेंगे। pic.twitter.com/Zlj7KU2TIK — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) September 28, 2020

On Sunday's Mann Ki Baat session, apart from the farmers' issues, Indian Prime Minister also remembered the contributions and paid tributes to Shaheed Veer Bhagat Singh, Mahatma Gandhi, Rajmata Vijayaraje Scindia, Lal Bahadur Shastri and Nana Deshmukh.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 28, 2020 07:39 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).