New Delhi, September 27: Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his monthly Mann Ki Baat address on Sunday spoke about the importance of innovative farming techniques for the country to become 'Atma Nirbhar Bharat'. PM Modi said that through the recently passed farm bills, now farmers will be able to sell their agricultural produce at any market and will be free from the shackles of middlemen. He also gave importance to the art of storytelling and remembered Shaheed Bhagat Singh, Mahatma Gandhi, Lal Bahadur Shastri, Rajmata Vijayaraje Scindia and Nana Deshmukh.

Speaking on issues of farmers welfare, PM Modi said, "There is a saying in our country, one who is grounded, stays firm even during biggest of storms. During these times of Corona, our farm sector and our farmers are a living example of this. Our agriculture sector has again shown its prowess during this crisis." Adding on, he said, "Our farming sector, our farmers, our villages are the foundation of Aatma Nirbhar Bharat. If they are strong, then the foundation of Aatma Nirbhar Bharat will also be strong. In recent times, these sectors have freed themselves from many shackles." Mann Ki Baat, August 30, 2020: PM Narendra Modi Urges Citizens to Bring Indian Breed Dogs Home.

The Premier said:

Giving the examples of how farmers have taken innovative routes to address the allied issues of farming, he gave the examples of Kanwar Chauhan, Ismail Bhai, Sri Swami Samarth Farmers' Producer Company Limited, Tamil Nadu banana farmer produce company, among others.

Apart from the farmers' issues, the Premier remembered the contributions and paid tributes to Shaheed Veer Bhagat Singh, Mahatma Gandhi, Rajmata Vijayaraje Scindia, Lal Bahadur Shastri and Nana Deshmukh. He also remembered the valour of brave Indian soldiers for 'Surgical Strike'.

PM Modi in his address also spoke on the importance of the art of storytelling. He interacted with the volunteers of the Indian Story Telling Network in Bengaluru and mentioned the kathalaya.org's work. The Premier also mentioned the story of Mali's Seydou Dembele who attended Kumbh Mela and is now producing radio shows in his country on Indian culture.

Summarising his address, PM Modi appealed to the people adhere to the guidelines issued by the Union Health Ministry on safety to fight COVID-19. He asked the people to maintain social distancing and wear face masks.

