Mumbai, July 11: Actor Amitabh Bachchan, late on Saturday, was rushed to the Nanavati Hospital in Mumbai. Shortly after reports confirmed that he has been admitted at the medical facility, a tweet was sent from his official social media handle, claiming that he has tested positive for the coronavirus. Influential voices from all realms of Indian society, including politics, wished the Bollywood legend a speedy recovery. Amitabh Bachchan Tests Positive For COVID-19, Admitted To Mumbai's Nanavati Hospital (View Tweet).

Former Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis was amongst the first to pray for a speedy recovery for Bachchan. He was followed by scores of other leaders cutting across party lines.

See Devendra Fadnavis' Tweet

We all wish and pray for your speedy recovery! Get well soon @SrBachchan ji ! https://t.co/RX8FrWWDx9 — Devendra Fadnavis (@Dev_Fadnavis) July 11, 2020

Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan Prays For Recovery

Dear Amitabh ji, I join the whole Nation in wishing you a quick recovery! After all, you are the idol of millions in this country, an iconic superstar! We will all take good care of you. Best wishes for a speedy recovery!@SrBachchan @juniorbachchan #AmitabhBachchan #COVID https://t.co/NHeY7e2mjC pic.twitter.com/CsVKlvCJeG — Dr Harsh Vardhan (@drharshvardhan) July 11, 2020

Ex-J&K CM Omar Abdullah Also Wishes For Complete Recovery

We all wish and pray for your speedy recovery! Get well soon @SrBachchan ji ! https://t.co/RX8FrWWDx9 — Devendra Fadnavis (@Dev_Fadnavis) July 11, 2020

NCP President Jayant Patil Prays For Recovery

Indian film industry’s Mahanayak Amitabh Bachchan has been admitted to 'Nanavati Hospital' in Mumbai. Prayers for him , Get well soon Amit ji ! 🙏#AmitabhBachchan @SrBachchan pic.twitter.com/x1V07qfCb7 — Jayant Patil (@Jayant_R_Patil) July 11, 2020

See Ex-Rajya Sabha MP Naveen Jindal's Tweet

I pray for your speedy recovery. Please take care. https://t.co/GJg0yhOk66 — Jyotiraditya M. Scindia (@JM_Scindia) July 11, 2020

'Get Well Soon Sir', Tweets BJP's Y Satya Kumar

Praying for speedy recovery of Mahanayak @SrBachchan Ji. Get well soon Sir.. May Lord Venkateswara bless you..#AmitabhBachchan pic.twitter.com/bNMfHIKeUo — Y. Satya Kumar (@satyakumar_y) July 11, 2020

Bachchan, in his tweet, said the test results of his family members and staff is currently awaited. He also appealed all those who came in contact with him recently to test themselves for the disease.

"T 3590 -I have tested CoviD positive .. shifted to Hospital .. hospital informing authorities .. family and staff undergone tests , results awaited ..

All that have been in close proximity to me in the last 10 days are requested to please get themselves tested ! (sic)," the 77-year-old tweeted.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 11, 2020 11:52 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).