Ahmedabad, May 9: Gujarat Congress working president Hardik Patel's father died on Sunday at a hospital in Ahmedabad where he was beingundergoing treatment for COVID-19, a party leader said.

Later, Chief Minister Vijay Rupani spoke to Patel over phone and conveyed his condolences, a government release said. India Records 4.03 Lakh New COVID-19 Cases, 4,092 Deaths in A Day; Country's Daily Coronavirus Tally Rises by Over 3 lakh Infections in Past 17 Days.

"Hardik Patel's father Bharat Patel died on Sunday morning at the city's UN Mehta Hospital where he was getting treated for coronavirus," the Indian Youth Congress' state unit vice president Nikhil Savani said.